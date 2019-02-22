Taschen editors pay tribute to ‘the boat,’ their office at the historic Crossroads of the World

Crossroads was originally intended as a series of retail shops, one of the first outdoor malls, before being turned into office spaces. (Harridge says it plans to restore it to its original function.) Over the years, it has had many lives: Alfred Hitchcock had his office here, and Crosby, Stills and Nash built a recording studio there in the 1970s. It was home to casting agencies and production companies for the early adult film industry and where infamous porn star John Holmes was discovered, according to Hanson. It has been the backdrop for several films, including “L.A. Confidential” and “Argo,” as well as some niche titles.