Dave Eggers’ new novel ‘The Parade’ explores America’s follies abroad

Eggers has been writing fiction that tells a story of America in our present moment, and often that moment is characterized by decline. “A Hologram for the King” (2012) told the story of a laid-off American bicycle executive who had one last chance to save his middle-class life by selling preposterous tech to Saudi Arabia and “The Circle” (2013) was a prescient story of a young everywoman who climbs to star status in a Facebook-like company, to disastrous results. “Your Fathers, Where Are They? And the Prophets, Do They Live Forever?” (2014) was framed as dialogues between a troubled man and the victims he’s kidnapped, including a Space Shuttle astronaut. In “Heroes of the Frontier” (2015) a woman abruptly leaves for Alaska with her children when she shouldn’t; she isn’t affected by the state’s natural beauty, and instead witnesses a spate of massive wildfires. To environmental devastation, violence, the power of social media, the loss of the middle class, now we can add Americans abroad, over their heads.