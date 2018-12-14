'Schadenfreude' reveals why we secretly enjoy the misfortune of others

But as a historian, Watt Smith prefers to take the long view. She traces this tricky emotion back centuries and across cultures. It’s nothing new. The ancient Greeks, she writes, called it epichairekakia — “epi” for over, “chairo” for rejoice, “kakia,” for disgrace: rejoicing over another’s disgrace. The Romans didn’t always take the moral high road 2,000 years ago, either; they called the mix of feelings malevolentia. In the 13th century, St. Thomas Aquinas wrote in his “Summa Theologiae” that “The blessed in the kingdom of heaven will see the punishments of the damned, so that their bliss will be that much greater.” This sentiment is mirrored by a Japanese saying: “The misfortunes of others taste like honey.’” In French, the term is joie maligne.