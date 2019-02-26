Sam Peckinpah’s ‘The Wild Bunch’ killed the western dream, echoing the violence of 1969

There was nothing simple about the movie’s themes either. The original screenwriter, Walon Green, wanted to upend the usual moralism and mythology of the West. “I’d read enough to know that Billy the Kid shot people in the back of the head while they were drinking coffee,” he told Stratton. Sure enough, Pike and his gang pay lip service to the old code but abandon it almost every time it becomes inconvenient. And bad as the bunch may be, law and modern civilization — represented by a rapacious American railroad executive and a vicious Mexican general — are even worse. When Angel tries to defend his native village against the general, he is captured. The rest of the gang then faces a stark choice. They must abandon a friend to certain death or finally live up to their ideals.