Bret Easton Ellis on the New Yorker controversy: ‘I got punked’

The mood and the atmosphere of that book kind of become overwhelming regardless of the relentlessness of the narrator and some of the terrible things that happen. It just seemed that presentation was as powerful as narrative. That gets back to aesthetics versus ideology. I do find aesthetics more interesting than ideology. But I would have to say that Didion’s style, and she was famously contrarian, she really was and it was very brave. I didn’t agree with everything that she wrote, but she was very brave to be especially a female journalist at a time where that was not the norm. She was tough. She was really tougher than most of the men of that era, who almost sometimes seemed like babies in comparison to her steely resolve and how she saw things and especially how cleanly she laid things out. So that was just my dream of how to present myself, and I don’t come anywhere near that.