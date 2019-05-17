Bentley’s $250,000 book is the Bentley of books

“We had a customer only last week who has pre-ordered her Bentley Opus as a gift for her husband, and she has sent us a small selection of photographs that we are creating the extra pages that will be hand-bound into the front section of the edition,” he said. “When her husband opens the copy, the first thing he will see will be photographs from their wedding day 40 years ago, including a wonderful photograph of them both leaving the church as a newly married couple in a stunning Bentley R Type.”