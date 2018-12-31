Keep an eye out for these 7 book-to-movie adaptations in 2019

Caught up on all the prestige films from 2018? Good. Now it's time to plan your viewing schedule for some of the most anticipated movies based on books coming out in the next few months. These seven films — comedies, dramas and action films — all started in the minds of authors before being adapted to the silver screen.
"Ashes in the Snow" (Jan. 11): Marius A. Markevicius directed this drama about a Lithuanian family torn apart by Stalin's reign of terror in 1941. The main character is Lina, a teenage girl played by English actress Bel Powley, who is deported to a Siberian work camp along with her mother and brother. It's based on the critically acclaimed 2011 novel "Between Shades of Gray" by author Ruta Sepetys.
"The Aspern Papers" (Jan. 11): Jonathan Rhys-Meyers, Joely Richardson and Vanessa Redgrave star in this adaptation of Henry James' novel of the same name. Directed by actor and fashion model Julien Landais in his feature film debut, the film follows an editor obsessed with finding a trove of letters written by a poet to his muse.
"Lords of Chaos" (Feb. 8): A 1988 nonfiction book about black-metal music in Norway forms the basis for this upcoming film about a band called Mayhem whose members have a penchant for disturbing violence. Rory Culkin and Emory Cohen star in the movie, which was directed by music video director Jonas Åkerlund.
"Donnybrook" (Feb. 15): Director Tim Sutton ("Dark Night") adapts the 2013 Frank Bill novel about a three-day fighting tournament in Indiana, with pugilists named Jarhead and Chainsaw Angus competing for a cash windfall. Jamie Bell and Frank Grillo play the two bloodthirsty men eager to get their hands on the money.
"The Iron Orchard" (Feb. 22): Tom Pendleton's 1966 novel about a young man who works in the oil fields has long been a cult classic in Texas and is finally making it to the big screen. Directed by Ty Roberts and starring Lane Garrison and Ali Cobrin, the film version won the Audience Award at the 2018 Austin Film Festival.
"Chaos Walking" (March 1): The latest project from Doug Liman ("Swingers," "The Bourne Identity") is a science fiction movie about a young boy who discovers that the town he knows might not be what it seems. Starring Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley and Nick Jonas, the film is based on "The Knife of Never Letting Go," a 2008 young adult novel by Patrick Ness.
"Where'd You Go, Bernadette" (March 22): One of the most anticipated comedy movies of the year, Richard Linklater's adaptation of Maria Semple's hit novel follows a young girl in search of her mother who, overwhelmed by social anxiety, suddenly disappears. Cate Blanchett leads a cast that includes Billy Crudup, Kristen Wiig and Judy Greer.