George W. Bush’s twin daughters to release children’s book this fall

Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush, the twin daughters of former President George W. Bush, are writing their second book together, Hager announced on the “Today Show” on Tuesday.
"Sisters First," a children's book, is slated for release by Little, Brown Books for Young Readers on Nov. 12. The book shares its title with the Bush twins' first book, "Sisters First: Stories From Our Wild and Wonderful Life," a memoir published in 2017.
The new book, illustrated by Ramona Kaulitzki, tells the story of a young girl's close bond with her baby sister.
"It's all about sisterhood, whether it's blood sisters like Barbara and me, or friends or colleagues like y'all," Hager told her “Today Show” co-anchors. "We had so much fun working on it together."
The publisher's description of the book on its Amazon page says that it's a "lovely, lyrical ode to the magic of sisterhood."
"A young girl's wish is granted when a new sister arrives," the description reads. "While the baby can't do much, over time the big and little siblings become inseparable, playing and dancing, imagining and laughing. By each other's sides, they are smarter, kinder, and braver than they ever thought they could be. And they are forever sisters first."
The Bush twins will promote their book at the publishing trade fair BookExpo America in May, where they're slated to co-host the Children’s Book & Author Breakfast, Publishers Weekly reports.They'll be accompanied by actress Lupita Nyong'o, whose debut children's book, "Sulwe," is slated for publication in August by Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers.
"Sisters First" will be the second book by Barbara Pierce Bush and the fifth by Hager. Hager also wrote the nonfiction book "Ana's Story: A Journey of Hope," about a young woman born with HIV, which was published in 2007.
Hager also co-wrote two children's books with her mother, former First Lady Laura Bush. "Read All About It!" was published in 2008, and "Our Great Big Backyard" was released in 2016.