Mystery author Dan Mallory admits lying about having cancer and family deaths

None of those things was true, Mallory admitted through a public relations firm he had hired. "It is the case that on numerous occasions in the past, I have stated, implied, or allowed others to believe that I was afflicted with a physical malady instead of a psychological one: cancer, specifically," he said. "With the benefit of hindsight, I’m sorry to have taken, or be seen to have taken, advantage of anyone else’s goodwill, however desperate the circumstances; that was never the goal."