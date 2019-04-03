Dictionary.com adds new words, including ‘cybermob,’ ‘Latinx’ and ‘dad joke’

Questioning the motives of other internet users has become a favorite hobby of social media users, which has given us words like "tone policing" ("a conversational tactic that dismisses the ideas being communicated when they are perceived to be delivered in an angry,frustrated, sad, fearful, or otherwise emotionally charged manner") and "virtue signaling" ("the sharing of one's point of view on a social or political issue ... in order to garner praise or acknowledgment of one’s righteousness from others who share that point of view, or to passively rebuke those who do not").