Former NBA star Dwyane Wade to publish a memoir this fall

Newly retired NBA star Dwyane Wade will tell the story of his life and celebrated basketball career in a new memoir.
Publisher William Morrow is set to release "3 Dimensional," Wade's second book, this fall. The publisher describes the book as "a deep dive into the mind and heart of one of the most compelling basketball players of all time" and "the definitive inside look at the life and career of one of the sport's biggest stars."
Wade retired from the NBA in April after playing 16 seasons, 14 of those with the Miami Heat, where he played alongside fellow basketball legends LeBron James and Chris Bosh. He was an All-Star for 13 seasons and won three NBA championship rings with Miami, most recently in 2013.
William Morrow says the book will be a "photographic memoir," with more than 100 never-before-seen photos from the basketball star's career. It will cover Wade's childhood on Chicago's South Side and his college career at Marquette University, which he led to the Final Four in 2003.
"The book is centered on the essential principles that have guided Wade throughout his career: being an exceptional teammate and leader," according to the publisher. "As Wade details, while talent can make you a star, becoming a champion entails sacrifice: putting the broader team goals before your own ego."
In an interview with The Times in March, Wade reflected on his early years as an aspiring basketball player.
"Summer before junior year [in high school] is when I started thinking, ‘This is something I want to do for real for real,’" he said. “When I was a kid, I had a dream because I watched the Bulls win. But watching my older brother, who is two years older than me, watching him have success in high school and then go on to college .... To be from the neighborhood, that was like, ‘OK. It can happen. You can get out of here and basketball can be the reason.'"
Since his retirement, Wade has been doing more than working on his memoir. On Sunday, he surprised students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., at their graduation, where he talked to them about the 2018 shooting that killed 17 students and school employees.
"I grew up in the inner city of Chicago, and I’ve experienced a lot of awful things," Wayne told the students. "But I’ve never experienced anything to the magnitude of that you guys have experienced."
In his memoir, the publisher said, Wade will discuss the "values that have shaped his private life, helping him be a supportive husband and partner to Gabrielle Union and an exemplary role model for his children."
"3 Dimensional" is slated for publication on Oct. 22.