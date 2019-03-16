Dwyane Wade, from the pleasure through the pain, was able to have his last dance

“Summer before junior year is when I started thinking, 'This is something I want to do for real for real,' ” Wade said. “When I was a kid, I had a dream because I watched the Bulls win. But watching my older brother, who is two years older than me, watching him have success in high school and then go on to college. To be from the neighborhood, that was like, 'OK. It can happen. You can get out of here and basketball can be the reason.’ ”