Amber Tamblyn stresses the importance of turning rage into action at L.A. Times Festival of Books

“I was trying to find a term to encapsulate this sense of condensed change and really palpable rage that we’re feeling as a culture in the country right now,” said Tamblyn, who is a founding member of the “Time’s Up” movement. “What does it feel like within the body of this national existential crisis that all of us are feeling thrust and thrown into? What can we call this individual experience for each of us, where we’re harnessing our deepest powers and using tools we’ve never had to use before.”