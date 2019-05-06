Fyre Festival founder plans to self-publish a memoir called ‘Promythus: The God of Fyre’

The man who founded the famously ill-fated Fyre Festival plans to tell his story in a self-published memoir.
Billy McFarland, who is serving a six-year sentence in federal prison, is writing a book with the unconventionally spelled title "Promythus: The God of Fyre.”
McFarland is writing the book in longhand, New York magazine reports, in a series of letters to his girlfriend, Anastasia Eremenko. The planned manuscript will be around 800 handwritten pages when completed, according to McFarland.
McFarland became infamous in 2017 after the doomed launch of his Fyre Festival, which was supposed to be a luxurious getaway on a Caribbean island featuring star musicians and social media influencers.
But when festival attendees, some of whom paid thousands of dollars for tickets to the event, showed up to the Bahamas, they found that their supposedly lush accommodations were nothing more than FEMA tents, and the gourmet food they'd been promised consisted of cheese sandwiches.
Months after the festival fizzled, McFarland was arrested and charged with wire fraud, with federal prosecutors claiming that he defrauded investors.
Late last year, he pleaded guilty to fraud and was sentenced to six years in federal prison.
McFarland's book will reportedly tell the story of his early days as an entrepreneur as well as the Fyre Festival saga. He said he was influenced by Jordan Belfort, the disgraced stockbroker whose memoir "The Wolf of Wall Street" formed the basis for a hit Martin Scorsese film.
McFarland apparently intends his book to be an answer to two 2019 documentaries, "Fyre Fraud" and "Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened," about the aborted festival and its fallout. McFarland believes the films didn't tell the "raw" story about what happened, although he said he has not actually seen either movie.
McFarland told freelance editor Josh Raab that he wants to use any profits from sales of the book to help pay the $26 million he's been ordered to pay in restitution.
"Promythus: The God of Fyre" was intended to be released last month, but has yet to materialize.