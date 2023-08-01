Paul Reubens was writing a memoir that his team is ‘hoping’ to publish posthumously

Paul Reubens was writing a memoir about his life and career before he died, a representative for the actor has confirmed.

Reubens’ publicist, Kelly Bush Novak, told WIAT CBS 42 on Monday that the late entertainer had “finished a first draft” of the book. The memoir reportedly contains details about both Reubens and the character he famously created, Pee-wee Herman.

“We are hoping it will be published posthumously,” Novack told WIAT.

Reubens died Sunday at age 70 after a private, six-year battle with cancer. He worked on the memoir while he was sick, telling the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in 2020 that he had been “making notes and writing down ideas for a few years already.”

“I wrote all my funniest stories first and then moved on to more serious stuff,” he said at the time.

“I’ve certainly lived an interesting life, met lots of amazing people and had all kinds of incredible experiences and opportunities.”

While appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in 2020, the “Pee-wee’s Playhouse” and “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” star revealed that his book would be about him and his goofy alter ego.

“But ... when I’m writing it, I get all confused with which story and who I am in each story,” he told Kimmel. “I love this story.”