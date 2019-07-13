The Happy Foot Sad Foot sign is moving. These books may fill the foot-shaped void in your heart

Ready to dive into the psyche? The idea that the Happy Foot Sad Foot sign can either predict your day, or give you permission to have the kind of day you’re meant to have, a la “The Pale King,” ties into Carl Jung’s principle of synchronicity. Jung developed the concept in the early 1930s after discussions with frequent dinner guest Albert Einstein, who was still honing his Theory of Relativity. Synchronicity is the name for when ostensibly unrelated events coincide in unlikely ways that have some sort of significance for you. Jung believed synchronicities were evidence of a unifying consciousness at play in the universe, creating physical manifestations of what we’re wrestling with in our psyches. So, in other words, whether you get the happy foot or the sad foot while driving by (or walking, when you can really hear HaFoSaFo’s rotating gears in all their creaky splendor) may not be a coincidence, exactly, but a resonating crackle with whatever else is going on in your life. If only Jung had weighed in on what it means for a foot to have his own feet, which is the ultimate paradox of the HaFoSaFo sign.