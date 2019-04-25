Q&A: Ian McEwan on how ‘Machines Like Me’ reveals the dark side of artificial intelligence

The novel focuses on a young couple, Charlie and Miranda, grappling with ownership of and their relationship to Adam, one of the first androids sold to consumers. “Machines” explores the moral dilemmas arising with technological advances, but also those that derive from our own basic humanity; a child's love of play, our ability to lie to ourselves and to others, impure motives and contradictory motivations are all central to the book. The couple's messy and emotional lives are contrasted with Adam's constancy, for better and worse. (Adam notes that in a drama-free world run by androids, all literature would be superfluous ... except for haikus.)