Jeff Buckley's letters and diary entries to be showcased in a new fall book

A book featuring letters and diary entries from the late singer-songwriter Jeff Buckley, co-edited by his mother, is to be published this fall.
Da Capo Press, an imprint of Hachette, is set to publish "Jeff Buckley: His Own Voice," edited by Mary Guibert and David Browne, a Rolling Stone writer. Browne is the author of the 2001 book "DreamBrother," a dual biography of Jeff Buckley and his father, the late folk musician Tim Buckley.
According to Rolling Stone, the new book contains letters and journal entries from Jeff Buckley, as well as previously unpublished photographs and lyrics. Da Capo said it will contain "dozens of evocative photos of his personal effects and ephemera."
"'Jeff Buckley: His Own Voice' will mark the first-ever publication of Buckley’s handwritten account of his journey from his days in Los Angeles in the late ’80s through shortly before his passing," the publisher's web page for the book reads. "Combined with reproductions of other memorabilia — including letters, notes, and unpublished lyrics — the book will take readers and fans deep into Buckley’s mind and life."
Buckley worked as a guitarist for years before releasing his first and only studio album, "Grace," in 1994. The album spawned a minor hit single, "Last Goodbye," and also contained his cover of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," perhaps one of the most famous versions of the song. In 1997, Buckley went missing after swimming in the Wolf River near Memphis, Tenn. Several days later, his body was recovered and his death was ruled an accidental drowning. Guibert said she wanted to give her late son the chance to speak for himself.
"There have been and probably always will be those who wish to speak for my son, take credit for his success or put words in his mouth," she said. "In choosing these pages to share with the world, I’m giving him the chance to speak with his own voice, for the record … and for his fans to see what a sweet, funny, amazing human being he was."
Buckley is also the subject of a forthcoming graphic biography, "Grace: Based on the Jeff Buckley Story," by author Tiffanie DeBartolo and illustrators Pascal Dizin and Lisa Reist.
"Grace" is due for release on Apr. 30; "Jeff Buckley: His Own Voice" is slated for publication on Oct. 15.