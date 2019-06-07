Forget June gloom — These 5 L.A. literary events will brighten your week

The Malibu Library reopened to support disaster assistance just 10 days after being evacuated during the devastating Woosley fire in November 2018, and on Thursday will host a free art therapy workshop for victims of the fire ages 5 and up. Families are invited to create shadow boxes using charred or salvaged items as “a way to memorialize the past and celebrate survival.” The workshop will be led by certified art therapists and is presented as part of the City of Malibu’s Resiliency series, co-sponsored by the Friends of the Malibu Library. RSVP in advance by calling the Malibu Library at (310) 456-6438. Space is limited.