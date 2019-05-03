Matthew McGough on how an LAPD officer hid a murder for nearly 30 years

Initially, it was the surreal nature of having met this woman under very innocuous circumstances and then learning she had this insane secret. I wanted to know whether this could possibly be true — that she committed a murder more than 20 years earlier and continued working as a cop the entire time. That's what got me to court and getting to know the people affected by it — the Rasmussens, their friends, the detectives, the prosecutors — pulled me deeper into it. The way the story unspooled it retained that surreal quality all the way through. And it's still there.