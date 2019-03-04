Jonathan Van Ness, ‘Queer Eye’ grooming expert, to publish memoir this fall

Jonathan Van Ness, the hairdresser and television personality best known for dispensing witty grooming advice on the Netflix show "Queer Eye," is publishing a memoir in the fall, Entertainment Weekly reports.
"Over the Top" will be released by Harper Collins imprint Harper One on Sept. 24.
The publisher said Van Ness’ book will focus on his experiences dealing with homophobia in Quincy, Ill.
"'Over the Top' uncovers the pain and passion it took to end up becoming the model of self-love and acceptance that Jonathan is today," the publisher said. "In this revelatory, raw, and rambunctious memoir, Jonathan shares never-before-told secrets and reveals sides of himself that the public has never seen."
Van Ness is one of the five stars of "Queer Eye," the Netflix reboot of the Bravo series "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy." The show features experts in design, fashion, food and drink, grooming and lifestyle who give makeovers to people looking to make themselves a bit more fabulous.
Van Ness started his career as a hairdresser in Los Angeles. He currently runs MoJo Hair in L.A. with his business partner, Monique Northrop.
His career in entertainment began in 2013 with the launch of the Funny or Die series "Gay of Thrones," a comedy show that offers recaps of HBO's blockbuster series "Game of Thrones."
Van Ness is the fourth "Queer Eye" star to get a book deal. Culture expert Karamo Brown's memoir, "Karamo: My Story of Embracing Purpose, Healing,and Hope," is slated for publication this week.
Fashion guru Tan France's debut book, the memoir "Naturally Tan," is set for a June release, while food and wine whiz Antoni Porowski will publish his debut book, "Antoni in the Kitchen," in September.
The five costars collaborated on a book based on the series, "Queer Eye: Love Yourself. Love Your Life," which was published by Clarkson Potter last year.
In an interview with The Times in November, Van Ness praised his costars. "From the Fab Five, I learned — oh, my God, I think I could cry — they are four of my best friends," he said. "They are just really, really good people, and we’ve all learned how to celebrate each other."
Harper Collins expert Hilary Swanson called Van Ness' book "at times hilarious, at times harrowing — and always refreshingly honest."
"I could not be more proud to help share his incredible story and show readers how to take their own struggles and turn them into something beautiful," Swanson added.