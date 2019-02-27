Sandra Cisneros shares writing tips and reveals what she will do with her PEN Award money

I just love them, and they're my family here. My spirit family. And I've always wanted to buy them a house, and now I can. I get so worried. If something had happened to me, if I got hit by a bus or something, I wouldn't have fulfilled my promise. I told them, once I have my house, I need to help you get yours. We're all so happy and thrilled about it. I feel like we have an obligation to change the world with one person at a time. Maybe we can't buy a house for everybody, but we can look them in the eye and we can treat them like human beings. I get so thrilled that I'm able to do something for people that I love. And I can't change the whole country, but I can help one family.