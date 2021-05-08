Cameo Shores Architectural Masterpiece

Located in the highly exclusive Cameo Shores neighborhood, this 7,000-square-foot architectural masterpiece was designed to impress. The jaw-dropping panoramic Pacific Ocean views throughout are evident as you enter through the private gate. Here you will find yourself in a personal oasis filled with lush greenery and beautiful scenery. The coastal-contemporary design of wide-open spaces, soaring beamed ceilings, and walls of glass perfectly complement the natural environment and immaculate grounds. Perched cliffside, enjoy the sound of the crashing waves and mesmerizing sunsets from the backyard, complete with a built-in BBQ, cozy firepit, and in-ground spa.

Location: 4541 Brighton Road, Corona del Mar 92625

Asking price: $35,000,000

Year built: 2018

Living area: 7,000 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Panoramic ocean views; Cameo Shores estate; direct beach access; behind a private gate; security cameras; double kitchen islands; infinity pool; heated loggia; private theater with kitchen and bar; built-in BBQ, firepit, spa; elevator; gym; temperature-controlled wine storage

Contact: Adrienne Brandes, Surterre Properties

14.401.8277

abrandes@surterreproperties.com

adriennebrandes.com

DRE#: 01337636