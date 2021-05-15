Eastside Costa Mesa New Construction

1592 Riverside Place combines a strong sense of style with an eminently livable floor plan - all in a new, ground-up build. With a terrific interior location on a small cul-de-sac in the hot Heights neighborhood, the builder has cleverly maximized the home with five bedrooms (including a ground-floor bedroom) and an office/media loft. And the world is just blocks away: Shopping on 17th, Newport Harbor, beaches, John Wayne Airport, and the Newport Back Bay are all close by. 1592 Riverside Place has all the right stuff, all in the right place - be the first to own this wonderful new home!

Location: 1592 Riverside Place, Costa Mesa 92651

Asking price: $2,475,000

Year built: 2021

Living area: 2,854 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Striking charcoal brick and board/batten exterior; stunning mahogany Dutch door; imported Panaget French oak floors; European quartz countertops; Serena & Lily dining area chandelier; Rejuvenation Lighting; Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances; LaCantina bifold doors

Contact: Mike Johnson Group, Compass

949.207.3735

michael.johnson@compass.com

mikejohnsongroup.com

DRE#: 01429647