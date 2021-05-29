Laguna Beach Retreat

Featuring two cottages on one lot for one price, this original 1918 two-bedroom, two-bath cottage with kitchen and laundry has been taken down to the studs and newly built with all-new electrical, copper plumbing, new roof, casement windows, and some soundproof walls. There is also a second one-bedroom, one-bath cottage with a kitchen and second laundry. The main cottage was remodeled with a Bohemian artistic flair, and the exterior has reclaimed barn wood siding.

Location: 239 Chiquita, Laguna Beach 92651

Asking price: $2,698,000

Year built: 1918

Living area: 1,470 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Inside are open beamed ceilings, white oak plank flooring, copper topped countertops and a wood-burning fireplace; the master bath has a slate shower, separate copper tub and vaulted brick ceilings; the kitchen has walnut countertops and a granite sink

Contact: Lee Ann Canaday, Canaday Group

949.249.2424

LeeAnn@CanadayGroup.com

www.CanadayGroup.com

DRE#: 00560041