Seaglass Sunset Beach

Crown jewel beachfront contemporary home: Spacious, open and bright- set on the sands of a stunning two-mile beach and just completed, this three-level residence on a premium corner parcel perfectly balances a contemporary aesthetic with comfortable elegance. Take in the stunning water views and scenic sunsets of this sought-after oceanfront location through the walls of glass. An elevator services all three floors. Perfect for entertaining, this home is equipped with a temperature-controlled wine storage on the main level that opens directly onto a sand-level deck through folding, floor-to-ceiling glass doors. This floor is anchored by the central kitchen designed for gatherings of almost any scale.

Location: 16351 S. Pacific, Sunset Beach 90742

Asking price: $7,995,000

Year built: 2021

Living area: 6,300 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Brand-new contemporary oceanfront on large corner lot; 6 en-suite bedrooms; elevator; temperature-controlled wine storage

