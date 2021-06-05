Who Doesn’t Love A Modern Farmhouse?

Welcome to Oaks Farms, a unique community of 32 newly constructed, quality-built homes with a combination of majestic coastal oaks, open grassy fields, and thoughtfully preserved equestrian center. The captivating architecture of this home is striking as you enter the commercial-grade, motorized gate, flaunting an AstroTurf/block paver driveway for multiple cars and enviable privacy. The large, bi-folding doors connect the interior spaces to the pool and the center courtyard, artfully designed to draw natural light and air from the outdoors into the center of the home. Inspiring on every level, this architectural achievement in sophisticated simplicity is a rare find.

Location: 28631 Martingale Drive, San Juan Capistrano 92675

Asking price: $3,200,000

Year built: 2016

Living area: 4,521 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: Onyx oak and marble flooring throughout; vaulted open-beamed ceilings; dramatic lighting; sliding barn doors; custom cased windows; dramatic molding; floor-to-ceiling wainscotting; marble countertops; auto screens; smart home technology

Contact: Robyn Robinson, Compass

949.295.5676

robyn.robinson@compass.com

www.RobynRobinson.com

DRE#: 00849269