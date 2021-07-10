Perfectly situated in the guard gated community of Pelican Ridge Estates, Newport Coast, awaits this pristine home sitting on a gated lot boasting nearly 14,250 square feet. City lights and magnificent mountain-top views from nearly every room. The open main level space is grounded by travertine floors with Calacatta marble accents, flowing into the living, dining, and newly expanded pool room. Walk out from the upgraded kitchen to an exterior dining oasis with Catalina Island and city light views. Relish the warmth by one of your seven fireplaces. World-renowned beaches, Fashion Island, Crystal Cove shopping; golf, spa and dining at The Resort at Pelican Hill are all nearby.

Location: 5 Seahaven, Newport Coast 92657

Asking price: $5,750,000

Year built: 1996

Living area: 5,654 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: All bedrooms up; art studio; dressing area; family room; formal entry; game room; kitchen; laundry; living room; master bathroom; master bedroom; master suite; office; retreat; separate family room; walk-in closet; walk-in pantry

Contact: Lee Ann Canaday

949.249.2424

leeann@canadaygroup.com

www.canadaygroup.com

DRE#: 00560041