Exquisite One-Acre Custom Home

This inspiring Coto de Caza custom home captures the neoclassical architectural style of the 19th-century Southern United States. Antebellum architecture is a true Southern treasure and is a definite rarity in South Orange County. Inside the look is new, updated and contemporary, while being balanced with tasteful and traditional touches. Grand entry, high ceilings, voluminous rooms, extra-large bonus/game/ theater room, casita with private entrance, and many other unique areas define the space. The front yard has limitless potential for a private and relaxing playground or an ultimate entertaining space, and the backyard features a pool and spa with an outdoor BBQ.

Location: 31146 Via Colinas, Coto de Caza 92679

Asking price: $5,249,999

Year built: 1998

Living area: 7,834 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Gate guarded community; gated residence; extensively remodeled with high-quality materials; hardwood floors; crown molding; granite counters; recessed lighting; 10' & 11' ceilings; wainscoting; marble fireplaces & bathrooms; Casita with full kitchen, bedroom and bathroom; pool; spa; views

Contact: Ben Tate and Jerry LaMott

949.244.3748

ben.tate@compass.com

www.tatelamott.com

DRE#: 01871507