Cielo La Habra
Cielo in La Habra -- where an elevated hillside setting presents just seven refined residences on an intimate cul-de-sac street. Large homesites, grand architectural design and scenic green space complement Cielo’s spacious floorplans, which generously accommodate traditional and multi-generational families. State-of-the-art technology and construction techniques harmonize with timeless Spanish and Santa Barbara styling that complements surrounding neighborhoods while presenting an enviable aesthetic.
Location: 1101 North Harbor Boulevard, La Habra 90631
Asking price: Starting at $1,695,000
Year built: Coming November 2021
Living area: Approx. 3,650 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
Features: The Spanish and Santa Barbara-inspired architecture is detailed with Juliet balconies, wrought-iron detailing, and terracotta and ceramic tile accents; the interiors include homesites with inviting entries, living rooms, dining rooms, lofts, chic lighting fixtures, and high-end flooring
Contact: Residential Agent Inc.
Hoda Hajirnia & Drew D’Angelo
949.244.6754
drew@thehd.team
www.cielolahabra.com/availability
DRE#: 02068079