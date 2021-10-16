Cielo La Habra

Cielo in La Habra -- where an elevated hillside setting presents just seven refined residences on an intimate cul-de-sac street. Large homesites, grand architectural design and scenic green space complement Cielo’s spacious floorplans, which generously accommodate traditional and multi-generational families. State-of-the-art technology and construction techniques harmonize with timeless Spanish and Santa Barbara styling that complements surrounding neighborhoods while presenting an enviable aesthetic.

Location: 1101 North Harbor Boulevard, La Habra 90631

Asking price: Starting at $1,695,000

Year built: Coming November 2021

Living area: Approx. 3,650 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: The Spanish and Santa Barbara-inspired architecture is detailed with Juliet balconies, wrought-iron detailing, and terracotta and ceramic tile accents; the interiors include homesites with inviting entries, living rooms, dining rooms, lofts, chic lighting fixtures, and high-end flooring

Contact: Residential Agent Inc.

Hoda Hajirnia & Drew D’Angelo

949.244.6754

drew@thehd.team

www.cielolahabra.com/availability

DRE#: 02068079