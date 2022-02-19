Welcome to this iconic estate, best known as the “Wish Castle”. This exquisite, sprawling ocean-view estate encompasses nearly 16,000 square feet of living space and is nestled on nearly five acres, with unequalled privacy and breathtaking ocean, sunset and panoramic views from each and every window in the home. Upon entering through the double doors into the grand foyer, dark mahogany wood showcases the double staircase entry. With these unparalleled views blending of ocean, mountains, hillside, the historic San Juan Capistrano Mission, and city lights; this compound also encompasses every amenity imaginable.

Location: 31531 Peppertree Bend, San Juan Capistrano 92675

Asking price: $9,200,000

Year built: 1987

Living area: 15,883 square feet, 9 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms

Features: Bonus room; exercise room; family room; formal entry; guest/maid’s quarters; kitchen; laundry; living room; loft; main floor bedroom; main floor master bedroom; master bathroom; master suite; media room; office; sauna; two masters; walk-in closet; walk-in pantry; wine cellar

