Hilltop Castle

This elegant “Castle” estate sits high on a hilltop, situated on 2.9 acres of meticulously landscaped grounds in the desirable gated community of Hunt Club, just minutes to St. Margaret’s, close proximity to downtown San Juan Capistrano, Amtrak, the beach, and easy freeway access. Upon approach, a private gated entrance greets you, and as you come up the driveway, your eye is immediately drawn to the exquisite and flawless landscaping. A stone pathway leads you to the entrance. The main home is meticulously maintained and features five bedrooms, dual offices (one with a private entrance), a media/bonus room, and an oversized gourmet kitchen with a large center island.

Location: 27801 Golden Ridge Lane, San Juan Capistrano, 92675

Asking price: $4,188,000

Year built: 1989

Living area: 5,860 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Pool; spa; lazy river with a grotto; covered outdoor kitchen with dishwasher and refrigerator; wrought iron gazebo; limestone covered sundeck; waterfalls; a multitude of covered and uncovered entertaining areas, one of which has a large cozy fireplace; outdoor theater; smart home

Contact: Canaday Group

Lee Ann Canaday

949.249.2424

leeann@canadaygroup.com

www.CanadayGroup.com

DRE#: 00560041