Private One-Acre Estate

This gated, contemporary Craftsman estate offers the elusive combination of privacy and sublime amenities on a one-acre parklike setting. The main house features maple wood flooring and a grand foyer with 26-foot ceiling. The 2,100-square-foot owner’s suite has its own lounge and laundry. A tree-lined footbridge connects to a 2,000-square-foot, two-unit guest house with its own kitchen, alarm system and parking. Ideally located for city access, 3931 Oeste Drive is both a luxury retreat and a rare value for the savvy buyer.

Location: 3931 Oeste Avenue, Studio City 91604

Asking price: $4,925,000

Year built: 2012

Living area: 8,415 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: Gated; one acre; guest house; architectural compound

