Featuring beautiful textures and sleek design, this unparalleled modern farmhouse estate is a spacious, outdoor sanctuary. The open kitchen transitions into a family room with floor-to-ceiling glass doors overlooking an immaculate backyard. Amenities include a movie theater, playroom, office, and secondary en-suite bedrooms near the jaw-dropping primary suite. Outdoors, enjoy serene views and privacy along with the pool, cabana, yard and sports court. Its prime location near Lanai Elementary offers easy access to Ventura and the Westside.

Location: 17015 Adlon Road, Encino 91436

Asking price: $7,995,000

Year built: 2019

Living area: 8,901 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

Features: Floor-to-ceiling glass doors; movie theater; pool; basketball court; three-car garage

Contact: Craig Knizek, The Agency

818.618.1006

cknizek@theagencyre.com

theagencyre.com/agent/craig-knizek

DRE#: 01377932