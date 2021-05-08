Romantic Tuscan Villa With Views in Calabasas

Welcome to 2801 Stokes Canyon in Calabasas! This remarkable home is built like a fortress and looks like a dream. Enter through the stunning glass and wood front door and be greeted by soaring ceilings, beautiful wood floors, a dramatic stairway, and the peaceful and elegant living room. The home spans over 6,000 square feet with five bedrooms and five baths plus a powder room with an additional three extra loft spaces, formal dining room, formal living room, and enormous great room surrounded by light and views. This amazing property has been beautifully designed with room for everyone and everything!

Location: 2801 Stokes Canyon Road, Calabasas 91302

Asking price: $3,499,000

Year built: 1990

Living area: 6,200 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Features: Over 5 acres; amazing views; Tuscan-style farmhouse; great room; kitchen combination with two islands, bar seating area, two travertine sinks, Wolf stove, two Sub-Zero refrigerator/freezer combinations, a double Paykel dishwasher and Dacor microwave

Contact: Cindy Nexon, Sotheby’s International Realty

818.312.1024

Cindy.Nexon@sothebys.realty

cindynexon.com

DRE#: 01256780