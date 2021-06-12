A Once-in-a-Lifetime Offering

Drawing inspiration from around the globe, this architectural and spiritual estate is a display of international influences and has a storied history. An extensive renovation was undertaken in 2012 and through the architectural ingenuity of Thomas Bollay, this prominent residence was brought back to life. The Mediterranean island of Mallorca and the charm of early 1920s architecture served as inspiration, and the resulting product is a work of art, punctuated by architectural intricacies at every turn – from Moorish arches to carved sculptures bringing animation to each space. Villa de la Vista offers unrivaled luxury in one of the most desirable communities in the world.

Location: 296 Las Entradas Drive, Montecito 93108

Asking price: $26,500,000

Year built: 1994

Living area: 14,837 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

Features: A luxurious display of international influences; 360° ocean, island, mountain, and harbor views; 2.96-acre compound; pool; tennis court; guest house; office building; home theatre; gym and sauna; recording room; meditation room

Contact: Nancy Kogevinas, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

805.450.6233

Nancy@Kogevinas.com

www.MontecitoProperties.com

DRE#: 01209514