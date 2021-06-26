The View of Your Dreams

Welcome home to 1074 Deseo Avenue located in the desirable and much sought-after Las Posas Estates in Camarillo, nestled on its hill, showcasing unparalleled views from a prime lot location. As you enter the foyer, an open floor plan with high ceilings boasts views of the entertainer’s backyard and the Topa Topa Mountains beyond. You will also notice the recently installed wide-plank oak wood flooring, both downstairs and up. This home offers approximately 3,700 square feet of cozy living space with four bedrooms, three full baths and an office/ bonus room. Private with views, a very special property waiting for your arrival. A must see.

Location: 1074 Deseo Avenue, Camarillo 93010 Asking price: $1,699,000

Year built: 1990

Living area: 3,673 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Office/bonus room; extra-large balcony; one bedroom downstairs; chef’s kitchen; granite counter tops; stainless steel appliances; built-in wine fridge; three fireplaces; expansive deck; in-ground spa; fire pit; RV parking; panoramic views

Contact: Jonah Shenson, Sotheby’s International Realty

818.621.3987

jonah.shenson@sothebys.realty

DRE#: 1963119