Santa Rosa Valley, Camarillo - 52.06 Residential Acres

This exquisite view parcel is available for the first time in decades, and it’s ready for building your own private retreat. Its 52.06 residential acres with an incredible pristine plateau include an unobstructed panorama perspective from the gorgeous Santa Rosa Valley clear to the Pacific Ocean. Create an epic retreat that might include a dream equestrian or tennis compound or nursery. Located between Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, fly into nearby Camarillo airport. There are two separate access roads with capped utilities at both entrances, and several parcel options are already mapped, including sites for building one incredible estate, four individual homesites or possibly more on 2,267,908 square feet.

Location: 0 Calle Dia, Camarillo 93012

Asking price: $6,500,000

Year built: N/A

Living area: 52.06 residential acres, 0 bedrooms, 0 bathrooms

Features: Available for the first time in decades; ready to build your own private retreat; 52.06 residential acres; 2 separate access roads with capped utilities at both entrances; several parcel options already mapped; 2,267,908 square feet

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Drew Mandile, Brooke Knapp, Megan Valinote

310.749.7124

drew.mandile@sir.com

www.CalleDia.com

DRE#: 00412173, 01039542, 1983676