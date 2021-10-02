Open Sunday – Rancho Estates
Supremely private and quiet, this home is located behind gates on a huge flat lot with a chef’s kitchen, a 500-bottle wine cellar, and a home theater. The modern floor plan features an owner’s suite upstairs with two fireplaces, walk-in closets and a spa-like master bath with steam shower and jetted soaking tub. Three additional en-suite bedrooms are adjacent to the owner’s suite with two downstairs guest rooms. Outdoors, there’s a stunning pool, spa, fireplace, cabana/gym with bath (can be a guest house), a lighted sports court, four-car garage and a security system.
Location: 4541 Comber Avenue, Encino 91316
Asking price: $6,995,000
Year built: 2006
Living area: 9,759 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms
Features: Open Sunday, 10/3/2021, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Contact: The Agency
Craig Knizek, Lisa & Scott Sorrentino
818.618.1006, 818.355.4751
cknizek@theagencyre.com
www.theagencyre.com/agents/craig-knizek
DRE#: 01377932, 974656, 973692