This gorgeous, new construction with a serene and private yard has a flat grassy area, cabana with pool bath, stunning zero-edge pool with pool house and bathroom that’s totally private, and an outdoor kitchen/BBQ area. The open floor plan is perfect for impressive entertaining and a coveted modern lifestyle. There’s a fantastic movie theater adjacent to a bar and wine cellar, while the owner’s suite presents the ultimate luxurious space. The unique, totally private, outdoor balcony creates an inspiring space to start every day.

Location: 4544 Woodley Avenue, Encino 91436

Asking price: $6,595,000

Year built: 2020

Living area: 8,020 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: New construction; close to shopping, dining & entertainment; zero-edge pool; sport court; contemporary design

Contact: Craig Knizek, The Agency

818.618.1006

cknizek@theagencyre.com

www.theagencyre.com/agents/craig-knizek

DRE#: 01377932