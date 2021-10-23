Striking Sherman Oaks Contemporary

This south-of-the-Blvd., custom-built home features unobstructed, pristine views of snow-capped mountains and Valley lights from most rooms. The large living/dining and family rooms with white oak hardwood floors and soaring ceilings are all flooded with natural light. The gallery walls are perfect for large art pieces. The family room has amazing custom built-ins, including a wet bar and refrigerator, while the cook’s granite kitchen with stainless appliances opens to family and breakfast rooms. There are great entertaining spaces and gigantic rooms, including a large screening room with a 116" screen that’s adjacent to a third wet bar and a well-equipped gym. The three-car garage offers direct access. This property is private, unassuming and refined.

Location: 4034 Witzel Dr., Sherman Oaks 91423

Asking price: $2,995,000

Year built: 1977

Living area: 5,902 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Extremely spacious primary suite with wood-burning fireplace and wet bar, with its own private deck and sweeping views; primary bath features an oversized spa bath and grand steam shower; suite also includes an intimate, paneled library (could also function as an office or nursery)

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Ronald Goldhammer

310.927.5222

www.RonaldGoldhammer@mac.com

DRE#: 01173657