Modern + Sophisticated Traditional
Modern, sophisticated and luxurious traditional home with incredible landscaped grounds, located within the coveted Hesby Oaks School District. This is an extraordinary home in a great location with easy access to the Westside and down the street from excellent public and private schools, The Galleria, Encino Little League, shops, restaurants and freeway access to anywhere you want to be.
Visit: www.mycirclevisions.com/5037GaviotaAvenue
Location: 5037 Gaviota Ave., Encino 91436
Asking price: $2,899,000
Year built: 1976
Living area: 3,799 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Features: The backyard oasis at this one-of-a-kind residence was designed by esteemed landscape architect, Mia Lehrer, and features Pennsylvania bluestone, mature trees, quality artificial turf, a plethora of flora with custom up-lighting and a sparkling swimmers pool with spa and waterfall.
Contact: Compass
Alan Taylor
818.650.1603
Alan@atrealestategroup.com
www.AlanTaylorRealEstate.com
DRE#: 01369255