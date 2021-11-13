Modern + Sophisticated Traditional

Modern, sophisticated and luxurious traditional home with incredible landscaped grounds, located within the coveted Hesby Oaks School District. This is an extraordinary home in a great location with easy access to the Westside and down the street from excellent public and private schools, The Galleria, Encino Little League, shops, restaurants and freeway access to anywhere you want to be.

Visit: www.mycirclevisions.com/5037GaviotaAvenue

Location: 5037 Gaviota Ave., Encino 91436

Asking price: $2,899,000

Year built: 1976

Living area: 3,799 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: The backyard oasis at this one-of-a-kind residence was designed by esteemed landscape architect, Mia Lehrer, and features Pennsylvania bluestone, mature trees, quality artificial turf, a plethora of flora with custom up-lighting and a sparkling swimmers pool with spa and waterfall.

Contact: Compass

Alan Taylor

818.650.1603

Alan@atrealestategroup.com

www.AlanTaylorRealEstate.com

DRE#: 01369255