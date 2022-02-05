Encino’s Rancho Estates

Gated and supremely private, this impressive estate featuring classic grand architecture is tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac in Encino’s coveted Rancho Estates. Lose yourself amidst the total privacy of the lush grounds. Vast space around the pool includes a fire pit, multiple lounge areas, as well as a basketball court tucked away from it all. This could be your own 5-star private resort.

Location: 17647 Belinda Street, Encino, 91316

Asking price: $5,685,000

Year built: 1981

Living area: 8,134 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Open Sunday, 2/6, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Contact: The Agency

Craig Knizek

818.618.1006

cknizek@theagencyre.com

www.theagencyre.com/agents/craig-knizek

DRE#: 01377932