Encino Ranch Compound

Stunning, one-of-a-kind Encino compound – almost 2.5 acres. This gated nature escape features two homes, two remodeled guesthouses, a working barn, corrals for animals, and a meandering pond for visiting ducks and geese. Beyond the gates and just moments from Ventura Boulevard, a treelined driveway welcomes you home to this multi-family retreat far away from it all. The 1930s main house has been expanded and modernized over time and offers a charming central courtyard for easy relaxing or dinners al fresco.

Location: Address upon request, Encino 91316

Asking price: $39,000,000

Year built: 1934

Living area: Main House: 6 bed/5 bath; Mid-Cent. House: 3 bed/3 bath

Features: Recording studio; barn; enormous private pool; corrals; horse turn out; custom wood design in each building; state-of-the-art kitchens; multiple fireplaces throughout; pitched wood-beam ceilings; crystal chandeliers; a large romantic center courtyard; remodeled barn guest house

Contact: Sunset Strip Brokerage

Gwen Banta

323.252.1700

gwen.banta@sothebys.realty

www.EncinoCompound.com

DRE#: 1362887