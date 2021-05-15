Historic Pasadena Estate

100 Los Altos was built in 1928 by one of Pasadena’s most revered, historic architects, Myron Hubbard Hunt. Sited on nearly two acres and in a prominent position overlooking the iconic Colorado Street Bridge, the estate is located at the gateway to Pasadena between the Arroyo Seco and Annandale Golf Club. Entering off the private drive, past the iron gates and into the motor court, the grandeur of the architecture is immediately evident in the impressive facade. A solid, bronze front door welcomes guests into a dramatic walnut-paneled gallery and conveys the old-world opulence found throughout. This is a rare opportunity to own a true piece of Pasadena history.

Location: 100 Los Altos, Pasadena 91105

Asking price: $13,000,000

Year built: 1928

Living area: 10,277 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: A small “chapel;” three-car garage with vaulted ceilings; floor-to-ceiling windows; series of fountains cascading down to the pool; the romantic chandelier-lit pavilion; rose garden; primary bedroom has luxurious “dual” dressing areas

Contact: Ted Clark and Heather Lillard, Compass

626.817.2123

ted@tedandheather.com

www.tedandheather.com

DRE#: 01074290

