Magnificent English Craftsman Style

This magnificent 1907 English Craftsman-style estate is one of San Marino’s most elegant and beautiful properties. Designed by noted architects, Sumner P. Hunt & A.W. Eager, and built by the founder and mayor of San Marino, Richard H. Lacy, the Lacy Estate features many architectural details. Hunt also designed Annandale Golf Club, Hope Ranch Country Club, Southwest Museum, Raymond Hotel, and Wilshire Country Club among others. In addition to the abundance of interior living space, the home also features a full-height, unfinished attic (±1,357 sq ft) plus a lower level that can be a home gym and movie theater. The lush grounds feature a pool, spa and an entertainment terrace.

Location: 1460 Avonrea Road, San Marino 91108

Asking price: $3,880,000

Year built: 1907

Living area: 7,557 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: Beautifully landscaped gardens; grand living room; spacious dining room; library with a fireplace; breakfast room surrounded by windows; large kitchen with an island and pantry; family room; lower level has a gym, storage area, and laundry; huge attic space; private gated pool & spa

Contact: Compass

Sarah Rogers

626.390.0511

sarah@sarahrogersestates.com

www.SarahRogersEstates.com

DRE#: 01201812