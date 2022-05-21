Adjacent to the Huntington Library

Located in the beautiful Huntington Library District, this Marston & Mayberry-designed Italian Revival estate was originally built in 1928. Stunning old-world architecture and craftsmanship have been married seamlessly throughout the years with tasteful updates and modern amenities added in a whole-house renovation. The charming guest house is located just off of the pool area. There is a large 900-square-foot gym and a half bath over the three-car garage. This spectacular home and its incredible grounds are a historic treasure and quintessentially Pasadena.

Location: 1620 Lombardy Road, Pasadena 91106

Asking price: $10,475,000

Year built: 1928

Living area: 9,680 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: Sited on a 29,339-sq-ft lot; limestone fountain imported from France; a library with walnut bookshelves; beautifully updated kitchen with marble and limestone countertops; 2,400-bottle wine cellar downstairs; guest house with outdoor dining area; large 900-sq-ft gym over the garage

Contact: Compass

Ted Clark and Heather Lillard

626.817.2123

tedclarkandpartners@gmail.com

www.1620Lombardy.com

DRE#: 01074290 & 01892752