415 South Grand is a beautiful example of classic Georgian Colonial Revival architecture with all of the hallmarks of Colonial design in its gracious proportions, understated elegance and symmetrical design. The home was built in 1930 by Reginald Johnson, one of California’s most influential and notable architects. The property is located on beautiful South Grand Avenue, surrounded by historic and architecturally significant properties. This gracious home offers a prime location, a large flat parcel and incredible sunset views. This is one of Pasadena’s finest estates and is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the very fortunate buyer.

Location: 415 South Grand Avenue, Pasadena 91105

Asking price: $10,800,000

Year built: 1930

Living area: 10,404 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: Expansive lawn and beautiful views of the Arroyo; pool house; covered patio; arched steel doors of the loggia; stately living room with a beautiful bay window; handsome paneled study; three large en-suite bedrooms; walk-in wine cellar; walk-in safe

Contact: Compass

Ted Clark & Heather Lillard

626.817.2123

ted@tedandheather.com

www.tedandheather.com

DRE#: 01074290 & 01892752