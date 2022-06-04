Classic California Spanish

Up a double-gated driveway, this authentic Spanish estate is perfectly sited on the beautifully landscaped lot. There’s a newly remodeled kitchen, custom ironwork, wood floors, and tile floors with mosaic inlays. The large master suite upstairs is nothing less than spectacular. Amenities include a beautiful fireplace, large terraces that look over the incredible grounds of the property, and a view of the surrounding green hills. A sparkling mosaic tile pool, spa, and two detached guest houses add to the ambiance.

Location: 4430 Hayvenhurst Avenue, Encino 91436

Asking price: $9,480,000

Year built: 1947

Living area: 7,829 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: Open Sunday, June 5, 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Contact: The Agency

Craig Knizek

818.618.1006

cknizek@theagencyre.com

www.theagencyre.com/agents/craig-knizek

DRE#: 01377932

Co-Listed with Loren Judd, Coldwell Banker

310.991.6568

www.loren.judd@cbrealty.com

DRE#: 00965167