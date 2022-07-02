Hilltop Haven

Breathtaking ocean and mountain views define the horizon in every direction at this incredible estate. Surrounded by nature and completely private, yet just moments from the best of Montecito, this compound includes a five-bedroom main residence, a detached guest house, meditation room, gym, and a stunning library. Countless opportunities for activities, entertainment, and reflection are all right outside your door. From the swimming pool to the regulation-sized tennis court to raised garden beds, this estate creates a truly remarkable living experience that celebrates an idyllic union of nature with first-class amenities.

Location: 560 Toro Canyon Park Road, Montecito 93108

Asking price: $26,500,000

Year built: 1999

Living area: 10,261 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

Features: Pool and spa; tennis court; half basketball court; private well

Contact: Village Properties

Riskin Partners Estate Group

805.565.8600

team@riskinpartners.com

www.riskinpartners.com

DRE#: 01815307 / 01447045 / 01954177 / 0195106